Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manish FINALLY Learns Of Abhira Being Akshara's Daughter, Latter Feels Uncomfortable Of Ruhi's Jealous Gaze (Exclusive)

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been the longest running show on the channel. Led by Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, the show is currently in its fourth generation. The current track of the show revolves around the impending and most anticipated wedding of Abhira and Armaan. However, the road to marital bliss is full of hurdles for the love birds.

The Free Press Journal brings to you an exclusive scoop from the upcoming track of the show. Our well placed sources close to the show inform us that the much anticipated twist of the show is finally going to be shot today. Well, Abhira, Armaan and the Poddars are engrossed in the wedding preps and the Goenkas too have been a part of the celebrations. Both Manish and Abhira are totally unaware of Akshara being the link between the two. During the pre wedding festivities, Manish Goenka, worried about Abhira will be seen leaving the wedding venue. However, Abhira notices it and runs up to him. Meanwhile, Armaan reassures Abhira about their relationship with Ruhi's underlying tensions looming in the background. The scene will then soon transition into a lively Himachali dance. The Poddars and Goenkas will be seen having a gala time. However, Ruhi will be seen getting extremely uncomfortable looking at the two and will despise their proximity. Abhira will notice Ruhi's jealous gaze and will be seen getting uncomfortable.

Manish Goenka, who left the Poddar mansion re enters the house and both Ruhi and him will be on the brink of seeing Akshara and Abhinav's picture with Abhira. However, by the end, Manish will discover the picture and will also finally come to know of Abhira being Akshara's daughter. This will leave him experiencing a roller coaster of emotions.

It will be interesting to see how does Manish confront Abhira about the same and how do the equations in the family now unfold.