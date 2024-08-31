 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan Sides With Abhira For Prioritizing Career, Vidya Remains Upset With Latter (Exclusive)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan Sides With Abhira For Prioritizing Career, Vidya Remains Upset With Latter (Exclusive)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan Sides With Abhira For Prioritizing Career, Vidya Remains Upset With Latter (Exclusive)

In the upcoming episodes of Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Armaan will be seen siding with Abhira for prioritizing her career over the wedding preparations. However, Vidya will remain adamant about the need for Abhira striking a balance.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 04:45 PM IST
article-image

The longest running show on Star Plus, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently in its fourth generation. Led by Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, the current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revolves around Abhira and Armaan's impending marriage and the drama that follows.

Read Also
TRP Stars: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin RECLAIMS Its Spot From Jhanak, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai...
article-image

The Free Press Journal had earlier exclusively informed our readers about the Poddars forcing Abhira to embrace motherhood as soon as she gets married. This will leave Abhira grappling with pressure. We are now back with another exclusive scoop from the sets of the show. Our well placed sources close to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai inform us about an upcoming developement in the show. From what we know, after Ruhi's wicked move, there will be a rift between Abhira and Vidya. Well, both Abhira and Armaan have been juggling between their professional commitments and their ongoing wedding preparations. In the upcoming episodes of the show, Dadi sa will approach Armaan with an ubtan and will ask him to apply it. However, Armaan, who is busy working promises Dadi sa that he will do so later. On the other hand, Armaan sides with Abhira when Vidya confronts him about her behaviour. He defends her need to prioritize her career alongside the wedding. Armaan also questions the expectations placed on women. However, Vidya adamantly refuses to agree and states that Abhira should balance both her career and her wedding.

Read Also
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira To Face Pressure Of Embracing Motherhood, Poddars To Have...
article-image

Abhira on the other hand confides into Madhav about her struggles and he asks her to approach Vidya as a daughter and not as a daughter-in-law. She then tries to reconcile with Vidya and explain her situation. However, Vidya remains upset. Abhira is left hurt and will be seen wondering how can she fulfill her late mother's dream of seeing her as a lawyer and balance family expectations too.

Read Also
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira & Armaan Get Into Clash Over Pregnancy, Former At...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Preeti Jhangiani Thanks Mumbai Police For Finding Her Phone: 'Within 2 Hours...' (PHOTO)

Preeti Jhangiani Thanks Mumbai Police For Finding Her Phone: 'Within 2 Hours...' (PHOTO)

Kannada Actress Malashree Calls Murder Accused Darshan Thogudeepa 'Great Man' Amid VIP Treatment...

Kannada Actress Malashree Calls Murder Accused Darshan Thogudeepa 'Great Man' Amid VIP Treatment...

Anupam Kher, Vishal Mishra & Others Meet Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Krishna Shastri In Mumbai (PHOTOS)

Anupam Kher, Vishal Mishra & Others Meet Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Krishna Shastri In Mumbai (PHOTOS)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan Sides With Abhira For Prioritizing Career, Vidya Remains...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan Sides With Abhira For Prioritizing Career, Vidya Remains...

Jacqueline Fernandez On Dealing With Negative Media Attention Amid Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case:...

Jacqueline Fernandez On Dealing With Negative Media Attention Amid Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case:...