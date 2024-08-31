Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan Sides With Abhira For Prioritizing Career, Vidya Remains Upset With Latter (Exclusive)

The longest running show on Star Plus, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently in its fourth generation. Led by Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, the current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revolves around Abhira and Armaan's impending marriage and the drama that follows.

The Free Press Journal had earlier exclusively informed our readers about the Poddars forcing Abhira to embrace motherhood as soon as she gets married. This will leave Abhira grappling with pressure. We are now back with another exclusive scoop from the sets of the show. Our well placed sources close to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai inform us about an upcoming developement in the show. From what we know, after Ruhi's wicked move, there will be a rift between Abhira and Vidya. Well, both Abhira and Armaan have been juggling between their professional commitments and their ongoing wedding preparations. In the upcoming episodes of the show, Dadi sa will approach Armaan with an ubtan and will ask him to apply it. However, Armaan, who is busy working promises Dadi sa that he will do so later. On the other hand, Armaan sides with Abhira when Vidya confronts him about her behaviour. He defends her need to prioritize her career alongside the wedding. Armaan also questions the expectations placed on women. However, Vidya adamantly refuses to agree and states that Abhira should balance both her career and her wedding.

Abhira on the other hand confides into Madhav about her struggles and he asks her to approach Vidya as a daughter and not as a daughter-in-law. She then tries to reconcile with Vidya and explain her situation. However, Vidya remains upset. Abhira is left hurt and will be seen wondering how can she fulfill her late mother's dream of seeing her as a lawyer and balance family expectations too.