Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira & Armaan Get Into Clash Over Pregnancy, Former At Loggerheads With Ruhi Again (Exclusive)

The viewers of Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have been in for a roller coaster ride of drama and emotions with the current story line of the show. In the current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira and Armaan are all set to tie the knot, however, their road to marital bliss does not appear to be a smooth one.

The Free Press Journal had earlier exclusively reported about Abhira being pressurized to conceive by Armaan and his family. However, she will not be ready for the same. We have another exclusive scoop straight from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai today. Our sources close to the show inform us that Abhira and Armaan will be seen getting into a major tiff in the upcoming episodes of the show. Well, Abhira will express her desire to not concieve for atleast two years after tying the knot with Armaan. However, Armaan does not like Abhira's decision and the two of them are seen getting into an argument. Armaan expresses his desire to embrace fatherhood, however, Abhira remains adamant about not wanting a baby this soon. After the said argument, both Abhira and Armaan try to comfort each other, however, they still remain unsettled.

On the other hand, Ruhi will play another evil tactic that will end up irking Abhira. Well, Ruhi will omit the names of Abhira's parents from the wedding card, which will leave Abhira fuming. Both Abhira and Ruhi will get into a massive spat and both of them by the end of the spat will refuse to apologize to each other.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of DKP films.