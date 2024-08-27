 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira To Face Pressure Of Embracing Motherhood, Poddars To Have 'Krishna Darshan' On Janmasthami (Exclusive)
The Free Press Journal is back with another exclusive update on Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the upcoming track of the show, the Poddars will have a miraculous encounter of 'Bal Gopal' on the occasion of Janmasthami. However, this encounter will only shape up the upcoming equation of Armaan and Abhira as the story proceeds.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 01:23 PM IST
Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been one of the most loved shows on the channel. Currently led by Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, the story line of the show now revolves around Abhira and Armaan's impending marriage and Dadi sa, who had been against them all this while has finally given in.

Well, like we exclusively informed our readers earlier, the Poddars will be seen celebrating Jannamsthami, where in, Abhira will be seen dressed up as Radha. Abhira's look will leave Armaan mesmerised and then the viewers will witness a dream intense romantic moment between the couple.

We are now back with another exclusive update about the upcoming track of the show. During the said Janmasthami celebrations, the Poddars will experience a miracle. A little child, dressed as 'Bal Gopal' (Little Krshna) will enter the Janmasthami celebrations of the Poddars and will also be seated in the 'Bal gopal' jhula decorated by them. Not just this, this little child will also go ahead to break the 'dahi handi.' The Poddars will be moved by this sight. Armaan will then express his fondness towards the kid, listening to which, Dadi sa will tell Armaan that he too will embrace fatherhood soon in the near future.

Well, from what our source close to the show informs us, Armaan, will desire to embrace fatherhood and the Poddars too will want to see Abhira and Armaan become parents. This will create a lot of pressure on Abhira, who will not be ready to become a mother this soon.

What changes in the story line and between Armaan and Abhira will this new story line introduce is something that will keep the ardent viewers of the show hooked.

