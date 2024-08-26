 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira Mesmerizes Armaan As Radha, Ruhi Jealous After Dadisa's Move (Exclusive)
The Free Press Journal has learnt of an exclusive spoiler on the upcoming track of Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The viewers of the show will witness a Janmasthami special episode soon, where Abhira will be seen dressed up as Radha.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 01:24 PM IST
Led by Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's ardent viewers are all set to witness a super entertaining Janmasthami special on the show. The Free Press Journal brings to its readers some exclusive scoop from the upcoming track of the show.

According to what we have learnt, the Poddars will be seen celebrating Janmasthami in the upcoming track of the show. During this celebration, Abhira will be seen dressing up as Radha. As soon as she enters the venue, everyone will be seen mesmerized looking at her. Armaan especially will be blown away looking at her and this will result into an intense romantic dream sequence between the two. In a twisted turn of events, Dadi sa, who cannot stand Abhira's presence, will ask Abhira to make the first divine footprints as Abhira and Armaan are all set to begin a 'new life' together. This will leave Ruhi grappling with jealousy.

Well, the current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revolves around Armaan and Abhira's impending and most anticipated marriage. Both Armaan and Abhira have been fighting for their love story as Dadi sa has been sternly against Abhira.

As for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show, produced by Rajan Shahi, has been the longest running show on Star Plus. Currently seeing its fourth generation, last week, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spotted the fourth spot on the TRP charts.

