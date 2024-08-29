TRP Stars: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin RECLAIMS Its Spot From Jhanak, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Dips Further

It is Thursday and the Free Press Journal is back with its updated TRP ranking of your favourite shows for the week. This week, while Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin shines, a few other shows have lost their spots. Lets dive right in to know which of your favourite shows have made it to the top 5 spots this week.

No.5: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Looks like, the wedding drama in Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been failing to resonate with the viewers of the show. While the ratings of the show have come down from the fourth spot last week to the fifth spot this week, the show still manages to garner an impressive rating of 2.1 points.

No.4: Udne Ki Aasha:

Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora's Udne Ki Aasha has seen a slight improvement in their positioning on the TRP charts this week and has managed to secure the fourth 2.1 points as compared to the fifth spot last week.

No.3: Jhanak:

After a pretty long time, Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja's Jhanak has been dethroned from their second spot on the TRP charts. While the current story line of the show is chaotic, the show still manages to garner 2.2 points on the third spot this week.

No.2: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

After a few weeks of a disappointing downfall, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is back on its original spot and the show is here to stay. While the ratings of the show have seen slow and steady improvements, this week, it has made a majestic comeback and has dethroned Jhanak from the second spot.

No.1: Anupamaa:

Reigning supreme for weeks, months and years is Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa. The current story line of the show revolves around Anu finally bumping into Aadhya and finding out the kind of ordeals she has been putting up with.

Other shows that have performed well this week are Colors TV's favourite reality shows 'Laughter Chef,' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.' Laughter Chef, which had hit the 10th spot last week is back at the 8th spot. Advocate Anjali Awasthi continues to be at the sixth spot this week too.