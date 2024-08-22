TRP Stars: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Reclaims Its Spot From Udne Ki Aasha, Laughter Chef Sees Major Drop

It is Thursday and we are back with the updated TRP rankings of the top 5 shows for the week. This week, there have some major changes on the TRP charts. With Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin reclaiming its long lost spot, Udne Ki Aasha has once again been pushed down to the spot it was on a few weeks ago. A few new shows have entered the race and a few old ones have shockingly lost their place. Without any further delays, lets find out which are the shows on the top 5 list this week.

No.5: Udne Ki Aasha:

After enjoying the third spot for a couple of weeks, Udne Ki Aasha is back on the fifth spot this week. Led by Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon, Udne Ki Aasha is a story of Sachin and Sayli, who fall in love under the most unconventional circumstances. While the show has surely slipped down to the fifth spot, it has still managed to secure a rating of 2.2 points as compared to 2.3 points last week.

No.4: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been constantly swaying between the top 5 spots. While the show has been a little away from the numero uno spot, it is safe to say that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, even after all these years, continues to remain an audience favourite. The current story line of the show revolves around the long impending Abhira and Armaan wedding. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enjoys the fourth spot this week with 2.2 points as compared to the fifth spot last week.

No.3: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Continuously dethroned from its original third spot for the past couple of weeks, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has regained its third spot this week and has seen a huge jump in the ratings too. With 2.2 points this week, the show has seen a good improvement as compared to its 6th spot last week. Looks like, Savi and Rajat's wedding drama is finally working.

No.2: Jhanak:

With a high voltage drama week after week, Star Plus Jhanak starring Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja has stood firm on the second spot for weeks now. This week too, the show has managed to secure the same spot with 2.3 points.

No.1: Anupamaa:

Once upon time, Anupamaa would reign the TRP charts with a major margin between the other shows that followed up on the TRP charts. However, now, not just have the numbers of the show have drastically fallen down, the margin of the numbers with the other shows following it on the TRP charts has become minimal. Even though Anupamaa is once again numero uno on the TRP charts, with 2.4 points, it will be no surprise if we see Jhanak or Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin surpassing it soon.

Apart from these, while Advocate Anjali Avasthi, Star Plus' recently launched show has dropped down to the sixth spot this week as compared to the third spot last week, Colors TV's very popular Laughter Chef has also seen a disappointing drop and has reached the tenth spot this week. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahsma has seen an improvment in its ratings and the newly launched Megha Barsenge continues to disappoint.