Jhanak Actress Kajal Pisal Undergoes Surgery For Cystic Hyperplasia, Shares Health Update

Actress Kajal Pisal, who is currently essaying the role of Tanuja Basu in the TV show, Jhanak, has revealed that she was rushed to a hospital in the city where she underwent surgery. The actress took to social media to share her health update and express her gratitude for the support she has received during this challenging time.

She has been diagnosed with recurrent cystic hyperplasia. Following the surgery, Kajal provided a positive update on her recovery. Sharing her health updates with fans on Instagram, she wrote, "I was diagnosed with recurrent cystic hyperplasia for which I had to go through a small procedure under sedation. I'm glad and thankful to my fans and well-wishers for their love and concern. I'm doing much better after undergoing surgery in a hospital here in Mumbai."

Cystic hyperplasia is a medical condition in which the lining of the uterus becomes too thick. It occurs when a person has an excess of oestrogen without progesterone. She will be discharged on Wednesday by late evening.

Kajal Pisal, who has been experiencing symptoms for some time, decided to undergo surgery after consulting with her medical team. In her Instagram post, Kajal shared a picture of her hand from the hospital bed, she wrote, “All well that ends well.”



In a way, she has raised awareness about cystic hyperplasia, encouraging others to stay vigilant about their health. The actress's post was met with an outpouring of love and support from her fans and colleagues in the industry. Many praised her for her bravery and openness about her health struggles. Fellow actors and friends left heartfelt messages wishing her a speedy recovery.

The actress, who is known for her work in shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and others, also urged her fans to be mindful of the HPV vaccine.

She also stated, "I want to take this opportunity to remind boys and girls to consult your doctor for HPV Vaccine. A healthy outside starts from the inside."