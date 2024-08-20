 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Makers Rope In Vijayendra Kumeria & Kritika Singh Yadav To Play Leads In Upcoming Show: REPORTS
The Free Press Journal had earlier exclusively reported about the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin coming up with a new show and that Vijayendra Kumeria was in contention to play the male lead of the show. The actor has now been confirmed to essay the titular character of the show along with Kritika Singh Yadav.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 03:53 PM IST
Currently starring Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj as the new leads, Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been a constant on the TRP charts for quite a few years now. The Free Press Journal had earlier exclusively reported about the makers of the show coming up with a new show and that Vijayendra Kumeria along with Anuraj Chahal has been in contention in playing the male lead of the show.

Well, looks like, Vijayendra has been locked in to essay the male lead of the show. According to recent media reports, Vijayendra Kumeria and Kritika Singh Yadav have been roped in to essay the leads of the show and that the show is titled 'Deewaniyat.'

While not much is known about the remaining cast of the show, The Free Press Journal had earlier also exclusively reported about the story line of the show and that the story may revolve around a girl who is an avid animal lover. Our sources earlier told us, ''It is the story of a girl who is an avid animal lover and aspires to become a vet. She falls in love with a boy and the two of them are all set to get married, however, he passes away on the day of their wedding. After which, the girl is made to get married to the boy's younger brother. Initially at loggerheads, the couple eventually navigates their ways through all the hatred and anger and fall in love with each other.''

While Vijayendra's last show 'Teri Meri Doriyaann' was a highly successful one, Kritika Singh Yadav's last show 'Dharampatnii' opposite Fahmaan Khan did not perform very well and was eventually axed by the channel.

