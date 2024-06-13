Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira Re Enters Poddar House & Snatches House Keys From Dadisa, But Here's A Twist

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on the channel. Starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit in the lead roles, the show has been a constant on the TRP charts for a while now. In the current track of the show, Armaan has called off his wedding with Ruhi and has finally confessed his feelings for Abhira. This however did not meet well with the Poddars and Goenkas. Both Dadi sa and Manish were seen slapping Armaan for his decision.

Well, a new promo of Abhira and Armaan getting married and the former re entering the Poddar house has been doing rounds. In this promo, Abhira, as she re enters the Poddar house comes up to Dadi sa and snatches away her bunch of keys, leaving Dadi sa and everyone else shocked. Abhira also states that she has more people in the family favouring her return to the Poddar house as compared to Dadi Sa, who only has four people on her team.

However, it will later be revealed that this was Dadi sa's imagination and that no such thing has happened in real. After Armaan confesses his love for Abhira, Dadi sa, who is scared about Abhira's return in the Poddar house will be seen imagining this situation. Now, what measure will Dadi sa take to stop Abhira and Armaan's reunion is something that the audience too will wait to watch.