Writer Niren Bhatt fields the most controversial questions about the anthology, Ray

Niren Bhatt, the writer of films like Bala and Made in China and the hugely popular show, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and also the Amar Kaushik-directed upcoming horror comedy Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, is presently in news for his two shorts in the Netflix anthology, Ray — Abhishek Chaubey’s Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa and Vasan Bala’s Spotlight — both adaptations of short stories written by Satyajit Ray. While Hungama... is based on Barin Bhowmick’s Ailment, Spotlight retains its original title. Chaubey’s segment stars Manoj Bajpayee as Musafir Ali, a ghazal singer modelled on the legendary Ghulam Ali and Gajraj Rao as Aslam, a former wrestler. In Bala’s portion, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor essays the role of a film star with Radhika Madan playing a godwoman called Didi. But the writer is getting mixed reviews. In Hungama… he plants Ray story into an entirely different world while keeping its soul intact, many are of the opinion that Spotlight is almost unrecognisable in its screen version. We sat down with the writer and played the Devil’s advocate. Excerpts from what transpired:

When did you first read Satyajit Ray’s stories and what were your initial reactions to those?

I had read Gujarati translations of Ray’s stories in my childhood. When I grew up, I re-read them in English and found them fascinating each time.