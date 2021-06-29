Sonu Sood denies hoarding COVID-19 medicines, says he acted as a conduit to help needy

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Tuesday denied any wrongdoing in the distribution of anti-COVID-19 drugs by him and told the Bombay High Court that he was only helping out those who genuinely needed medicines amid shortages.

The High Court, hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking probe into the distribution of Remdesivir and other drugs by politicians and celebrities like Sood, allowed the actor to intervene in the PIL.

The distribution of medicines as well as oxygen cylinders by politicians and celebrities at a time when even the government was finding it hard to keep up with the demand had raised eyebrows.

The HC had at the previous hearing asked the Maharashtra government to find out if there had been illegal hoarding and unauthorized distribution of drugs.