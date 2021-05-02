Dance reality shows are stepping stones and not an adoption centre: Choreographer Terence Lewis

How did it all start for you?

I was six and in school! The teacher asked if anybody would want to participate in a dance competition. Nobody in the class put their hands up, but I wanted to be different, so I put up my hand. I did a song and dance routine I had seen on TV, and I won! It boosted my confidence, so I kept participating in competitions — won some, lost more, but the whole idea of getting onto the stage gave me a lot of practice that eventually helped me and became a part of my life.

How was your exposure to Bollywood while growing up?

There was not much exposure back then; we had the radio. Ameen Sayani sir had a show on the weekend where he would narrate an entire film. We couldn’t afford to watch movies, so we would listen to Ameen Sayani’s version of it and create our own in our heads. Bollywood movies were watched rarely and mostly at neighbours’ houses — we used to stay in a chawl. Going to a movie theatre was not within our means back then.

How did you get trained in classical Indian dance?

I never got trained in classical dance. I always had the inclination to learn it as I found it very graceful, especially Bharatanatyam. Next to my friend’s school, was this teacher who used to teach Kathak and semi-classical dance. We would play football in the evening, and I used to stay back and watch her teach from outside. I never had any formal training till I was 26! I started with jazz and then at 30, I got into contemporary. Indian classical dance is something I picked up along the way... I think I pick up more by just watching than by being taught. It is something innate in me, and it is not only restricted to dance, but anything really.

What was your first exposure to contemporary dance?

I had no idea about the dance form! I used to create dance productions in my studio — I used to dance and ask my dancers to follow. It so happened that one of these pieces got noticed by a German choreographer Susanne Linke (one of the major innovators of German Tanztheater along with Pina Bausch and Reinhild Hoffman) who had come down to Mumbai. It was in 2002. She found my work refreshing and told me that I had a flair for ‘contemporary’, and gave my assistant choreographer and me a scholarship to learn contemporary dance. We were the first Indians to get the dance WEB scholarship in Vienna, Austria. There, I got introduced to many top-class teachers and trained under them, including Susanne.