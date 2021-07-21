'Will comment only if I am directing it...': 'Shabaash Mithu' helmer Srijit Mukherji on Sourav Ganguly biopic

Shabaash Mithu was initially being directed by Rahul Dholakia. In fact, he had even shot a part of the movie. But, last month Srijit took over the helms of the film after Rahul's exit. So, how does Srijit plan to take the movie forward? “It is a first for me to replace another director. But, I don’t look at it from an emotional point of view. It’s like the way often live footage is used in sports films, I am treating whatever has been shot as a footage. I need to make a movie, so I will use parts that are in sync with my vision for the film. The parts which don’t fit, will not be used. It’s as simple as that.”



Srijit says he was apprehensive as far as the script was concerned. “When I was asked to direct Shabaash Mithu, I was initially apprehensive because it is such a brilliant opportunity. I am getting to make a film on my first love, which is cricket and that too on one of the legends of the game. Everything was coming together, so what would happen if the script wasn’t up to my liking? But thankfully that didn’t happen. I loved the script, though I along with the writer, Priya Aven, made some alterations to it as per my vision for the film,” he shared.