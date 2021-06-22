Srijit Mukherji replaces Rahul Dholakia as director of Mithali Raj biopic 'Shabaash Mithu'

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji has come on board to direct Taapsee Pannu-headlined 'Shabaash Mithu' after Rahul Dholakia's exit from the project owing to change in schedules amid the coronavirus pandemic, the makers of the film announced Tuesday.

'Shabaash Mithu', the biopic on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, went on floors in April, before the second wave of COVID-19 put the shooting on hold. The film is backed by Viacom18 Studios.

Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios said it was unfortunate that Dholakia, known for movies such as 'Parzania' and 'Raees', won't be able to direct the biopic.

"COVID disruptions have required rescheduling of the shoot and as a result, Rahul is moving on from 'Shabaash Mithu.' It's unfortunate that after sharing and nurturing this dream for a long time, Rahul has to part ways. His contribution will remain, I thank him for that and wish him the very best," Andhare said in a statement.