'I plan to make a film with each of the English alphabets,' says Srijit Mukherji, who is helming Mithali Raj biopic

Over the phone from Kolkata, Srijit Mukherji discusses everything from Shabaash Mithu and a series about Ajit Wadekar’s men to a film with Irrfan Khan that didn’t happen. Excerpts from an hour-long conversation:

After crime thrillers, adventure dramas and period flicks, how exciting is it to direct a contemporary sports biopic, Shabaash Mithu?

When I was working as an economist in Bangalore, on my way to work, I’d pass the Cricinfo office and tell myself that one day I’d be a sports journalist. But then, Autograph clicked and I went on to tell more stories. Box office success and the National Awards followed, and I was trapped (Laughs). I’ve always wanted to make a sports biopic. I bought the rights to Swapna Barman’s story, the heptathlete who won gold in the 2018 Asian Games. Ajit Andhare [COO, Viacom 18 Studio] and I’ve had several discussions with Dada [cricketer Saurav Ganguly] too. These films didn’t materialise, but when Ajit offered me the Mithali Raj biopic, I jumped.

After working on the web series, Ray, for a year-and-a-half, Ajit and his team are like family. Besides cricket is my first love and I’ve been following the achievements of our women’s cricket team. During the last lockdown, I wrote an eight-part series, Wadekar’s Men, set in 1971, when under the leadership of Ajit Wadekar, a band of world beaters, which included a cricketer called Sunil Gavaskar, emerged, who went on to beat West Indies and England in their own turfs.

Would Taapsee Pannu have been your choice for Mithali if you, instead of Rahul Dholakia whom you have replaced, had conceived the film?

Absolutely! I look up to her as an actress, then, there’s the facial resemblance and the athletic build. In fact, two days before this, I was discussing another film with Taapsee but because of Covid, her dates are blocked till 2022.