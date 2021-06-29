'She's too irrelevant': Taapsee Pannu says she doesn't miss Kangana Ranaut on Twitter at all

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has recently said that she doesn't miss actress Kangana Ranaut's absence on Twitter.
In May, 2021, Kangana got permanently suspended from the microblogging site due to her controversial tweets on West Bengal violence.
Kangana never shied away from taking personal jibes at her Bollywood contemporaries in the public domain. While Kangana and Taapsee's feud dates back to August 2019, the former had, on several occasions, taken jibes at the 'Thappad' actor on Twitter.
Now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Taapsee said that she never wanted Kangana's presence around her in the first place, even before she was banned from Twitter.
She also said that Kangana is 'irrelevant' to her personal life and that she doesn't have any feelings for her, good or bad.
It may also be mentioned that, last week, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel launched another attack against Taapsee, saying that she was trying to copy Kangana's fashion sense.
Rangoli had commented on pictures of Taapsee, on vacation in Russia, posing in a saree on the streets. "What is not cool to be a creepy fan who obsessively not just copies every interview and looks style but whole work model but on a small scale and goes on to make unkind and mean remarks about the legend, again today when I see this I wonder copy look ok fine but to claim to be the one who made sari cool hmmm you aren’t getting away with this honey @taapsee," she wrote.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee will next be seen in 'Haseen Dilruba' opposite Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. It will release on Netflix on July 2. Other films in her kitty are 'Shabash Mithu', 'Looop Lapeta' and 'Rashmi Rocket'.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)