'She's too irrelevant': Taapsee Pannu says she doesn't miss Kangana Ranaut on Twitter at all

She also said that Kangana is 'irrelevant' to her personal life and that she doesn't have any feelings for her, good or bad.

It may also be mentioned that, last week, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel launched another attack against Taapsee, saying that she was trying to copy Kangana's fashion sense.

Rangoli had commented on pictures of Taapsee, on vacation in Russia, posing in a saree on the streets. "What is not cool to be a creepy fan who obsessively not just copies every interview and looks style but whole work model but on a small scale and goes on to make unkind and mean remarks about the legend, again today when I see this I wonder copy look ok fine but to claim to be the one who made sari cool hmmm you aren’t getting away with this honey @taapsee," she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee will next be seen in 'Haseen Dilruba' opposite Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. It will release on Netflix on July 2. Other films in her kitty are 'Shabash Mithu', 'Looop Lapeta' and 'Rashmi Rocket'.