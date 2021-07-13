Ranbir Kapoor to step into the shoes of former India captain Sourav Ganguly for upcoming biopic?

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday confirmed that a biopic is being made on him.
The president of the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) told News 18 Bangla that he has agreed to a biopic and it will be made in Hindi.
"But, it is not possible to reveal the name of the director now. It will take some more time for everything to be finalised," he said.
While further details of Ganguly's biopic are being kept under wraps, several reports claim that Ranbir Kapoor is being considered by the makers for the film.
During the interaction, Sourav reportedly mentioned Ranbir's name and said he was a 'hot favourite'. However, there are two other actors who are in talks with the banner for the upcoming film, he said.
The film will reportedly be made on a big budget and shooting will begin after the script is ready and pre-production work is complete.
Earlier, during his appearance on Neha Dhupia's chat show, Ganguly was asked which actor would he prefer if a biopic was made on his life. When Ganguly couldn't come up with a name, Neha suggested Hrithik Roshan.
To this, the former cricketer had responded, "But he’s got to get a body like me, first. A lot of people would say the way Hrithik’s body is, how good-looking he is, and how muscular he is, people would say ‘Aree, you’ll have to get a body like Hrithik’. But, Hrithik will have to get a body like me before he starts."
Currently, biopics on cricketers Mithali Raj -- featuring Taapsee Pannu and Jhulan Goswami, starring Anushka Sharma, are also in the pipeline.
Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has earlier starred in actor Sanjay Dutt's biopic 'Sanju'.
Speaking of Kapoor's upcoming projects, the actor is currently shooting for Luv Ranjan's next. He has been paired opposite actress Shraddha Kapoor in the film, which will hit the screens in 2022.
He is also awaiting the release of his sci-film 'Brahmastra'.
Ranbir also has Karan Malhotra's 'Shamshera' coming up.
