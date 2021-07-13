Ranbir Kapoor to step into the shoes of former India captain Sourav Ganguly for upcoming biopic?

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday confirmed that a biopic is being made on him.

The president of the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) told News 18 Bangla that he has agreed to a biopic and it will be made in Hindi.

"But, it is not possible to reveal the name of the director now. It will take some more time for everything to be finalised," he said.

While further details of Ganguly's biopic are being kept under wraps, several reports claim that Ranbir Kapoor is being considered by the makers for the film.

During the interaction, Sourav reportedly mentioned Ranbir's name and said he was a 'hot favourite'. However, there are two other actors who are in talks with the banner for the upcoming film, he said.