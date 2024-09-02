Why Were Shots Fired Outside AP Dhillon’s Residence In Vancouver? Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Shooter Reveals Reason

Via YouTube/ AP Dhillon

The firing outside the residence of renowned Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon in Canada’s Vancouver by the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang has allegedly been linked to Dhillon’s recent collaborations with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

An unverified video showing firing outside Dhillon’s home has surfaced on social media. However, an official confirmation from authorities is still pending.

In a post purportedly made by a member of the Bishnoi gang, the gang claimed they targeted the singer’s residence because of his association with Khan. The post, attributed to Rohit Godara, a known associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, boasted about the firing incidents that reportedly occurred at two locations: Victoria Island and Woodbridge, Toronto.

The message, which has since gone viral, salmmed Dhillon, suggesting that he should have confronted the attackers. The post read, "The house in Victoria Island belongs to AP Dhillon. He was showing off after casting Salman Khan in his song. We came to your house, you should have come out and shown us some action. The underworld life you copy, we are actually living it. Apni aukaat me raho nahi to kutte ki maut marogey."

AP Dhillon, who has a significant following both in Canada and India, recently collaborated with Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt on the song "Old Money," released on August 3.

The music video quickly went viral and grabbed attention for its bend of action and powerful message of non-violence. The action-packed scenes and Salman's heroic role made many speculate that the music video serves as a subtle message to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has threatened to kill Salman Khan. This becomes seemingly clear towards the end as Sanjay Dutt's character urges AP Dhillon to give a befitting reply to the goons with his work and to avoid violence. "Goli naal nahi, kaam naal maar."

This is not the first time the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been linked to a high-profile incident.

In April, shots were fired at Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai’s Galaxy Apartments. While no one was injured in that incident, it raised alarms about the security of the Bollywood actor, who has reportedly received multiple death threats from the gang in the past.

Authorities are currently investigating the firing outside AP Dhillon’s house, with more details expected to emerge as the situation develops.