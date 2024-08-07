Who Is Walker Blanco? All About Ananya Panday's Rumoured Boyfriend Whom She Met At Ambani Wedding

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday seems to have moved on from her breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur as she has reportedly found love once again, this time in one Walker Blanco. The actress reportedly met him during the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Photos and videos of Ananya with Walker first went viral when they were spotted dancing together in the baraat of Anant Ambani in July. The actress was seen cosying up with Walker, and her fans went into a tizzy wondering who the mystery man was.

Who is Walker Blanco?

According to a report in India Today, Ananya introduced Walker as her "partner" at the Ambani wedding. She reportedly met him during Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebration on the French cruise in May, and sparks flew between the two.

Reportedly, Walker, who hails from the United States, is currently based in Jamnagar and is an employee at Vantara, which is Anant's pet project.

A little digging into Walker's Instagram handle tells us that he is an avid animal lover, and his entire social media page is filled with pictures of animals and wildlife.

Walker is a former model, and while at the US, he walked the ramp for some of the biggest global fashion labels, including Giorgio Armani, and others.

Ananya even follows Walker on social media, and the latter, in turn, follows her back, along with Orry, Shanaya Kapoor and Salman Khan.

Ananya Panday's breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya and Aditya parted ways in March 2024 after dating for nearly two years. While the two had kept their relationship under the wraps initially, they decided to go public after photos of them from their exotic Portugal vacation went viral on the internet.

Aditya and Ananya were often spotted enjoying dinners and movie dates in the city, and they even attended the first pre-wedding celebration of Anant and Radhika in Vantara, Jamnagar, together.

However, soon after they returned from Jamnagar, reports about their breakup surfaced online. The two have, however, decided to remain cordial with each other.

Ananya is yet to comment on her newfound love with Walker Blanco.