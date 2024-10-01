 Who Is Ayesha Shaikh? All About Adnaan Shaikh's Wife 'Riddhi Jadhav' Who Converted To Islam
Who Is Ayesha Shaikh? All About Adnaan Shaikh's Wife 'Riddhi Jadhav' Who Converted To Islam

Adnaan Shaikh has been making headlines ever since his wedding with girlfriend Ayesha Shaikh who apparently went by the name Riddhi Jadhav before marrying him. Know all about Ayesha aka Riddhi ahead.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 06:24 PM IST
article-image

Adnaan Shaikh who recently tied the knot with girlfriend Ayesha Shaikh has been making headlines ever since his sister accused him of beating her up. Adnaan's sister Iffat took to her Instagram handle to share a copy of the FIR she has filed against the Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame. Iffat, in an interaction with a media portal also made shocking claims about Adnaan and went ahead to spill some beans about his wife Ayesha too.

article-image

Who is Adnaan's wife Ayesha Shaikh?

While there were clear instructions from Adnaan and Ayesha to the guests and the media at the wedding about not clicking any pictures of her as she has 'preserved her beauty' all her life, Adnaan's sister Iffat has made some shocking revelations about her.

Apparently, Ayesha, who earlier went by the name Riddhi Jadhav has converted to Islam to marry Adnaan. As per a little digging that we did, Ayesha aka Riddhi was an airhostess with Indigo, a picture of which we stumbled upon on Instagram. Riddhi was also tagged in this picture and her Instagram handle 'Riddhi Jadhav' was mentioned too. However, when we tapped on it, we realized that the account has now been deleted. The only Instagram handle she now owns is by the name 'Ayesha Shaikh,' which is a private account with 0 posts.

article-image

According to a youtube channel that goes by the name 'Akhbar Bani gossips,' who claims to be Ridhhi's friend and also claims that she stayed with her 2-3 years back in Bangalore, Ridhhi was an 'open minded' girl and also had an 'Instagram, facebook and youtube account.' She also calls Riddhi 'ajeeb si' and says she would talk 'without sense.'

She further claimed that Riddhi was a 'bold woman' and was outspoken too. She would not worry much about things. The youtuber then raises question on Riddhi's marriage to Adnaan and states that her wedding with the Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame has left her wondering if she is getting married to him for his fame. She claims that Riddhi always wanted to be 'famous' and then when she met Adnaan, she married him.

article-image

On the other hand, Adnaan's sister Iffat revealed that her family was against Adnaan's wedding with Ayesha however, he was adamant about the same and also stated that because he is the one who runs the house, he will marry her. Iffat reveals that contrary to what he is claiming, he already got married to Ayesha last year and the two of them went to Dubai for her birthday too.

Iffat holds Ayesha (Riddhi) responsible for her strained relationship with brother Adnaan and states that it was because of her that Adnaan got distant from her.

Have a look at a few unseen pictures of Ayesha aka Riddhi that have gone viral on the internet below:

Well, there is no official statement released by the Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame on all of these allegations as of now.

