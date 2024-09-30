Mumbai: FIR Against Social Media Influencer & Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestant Adnaan Shaikh After Sister Alleges He Beat Her Up; Watch Video

Adnaan Shaikh's sister filed an FIR against the social media influencer | X | Instagram

Mumbai: Social media influencer Adnaan Shaikh found himself in trouble after his sister filed a police complained against him. Adnaan Shaikh's sister alleged that he beat her up badly a few days back.

A video surfaced on social media platform X in which Adnaan's sister, standing outside Bangur Nagar police station in Goregaon, said that an FIR has been registered against the social media influencer.

"Finally my complaint has been registered by police and an FIR has been filed by police against my brother who had thrashed me," Adnaan's sister says in the video.

An activist named Furkhan Shaikh seen in the video narrates how Adnaan's sister came to him for help. He said that first he advised her to resolve the issue at home as it a matter related to her family.

However, after learning about the woman's ordeal, he accompanied her to the police station and helped her file a case against Adnaan Shaikh.

Adnaan Shaikh has over 12 million followers on Instagram. Adnaan Shaikh of "team 07" fame was also part of Big Boss OTT 3 house and had entered the show as a wild card contestant.

Watch the video below where Adnaan's sister talks in detail about the soared relations with his brother.

Adnaan Shaikh also got married recently and his girlfriend Riddhi converted to Islam before marrying the social media star. She is now known as Ayesha Shaikh.