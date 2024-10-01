 Adnaan Shaikh Breaks Silence On Sister Iffat's FIR & Violence Allegations: 'Jo Galat Hai Wo Bars Ke Peeche Rahega' (VIDEO)
Adnaan Shaikh, who recently got married to lady love Ayesha Shaikh has finally broken his silence on allegations levied on him by his sister Iffat. Taking to his Instagram handle, Adnaan has called Iffat's allegations and FIR copies fake and has assured his followers that the truth will be out soon.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
Adnaan Shaikh, a popular name in the social media domain has found himself in a pool of controversies after his sister Iffat, in a media interaction spilled some shocking details about him. Iffat not only accused Adnaan of physical violence against her and her father-in-law but also accused Adnaan's wife Ayesha to be the reason behind the violence. Iffat took to her social media handle to reveal filing an FIR against the Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame and has also shared copies of the FIR filed.

Now, Adnaan, who was mum on the same for the past few days has finally reacted to all these reports and to his sister Iffat's allegations. Taking to his Instagram stories, Adnaan has called these reports fake and has stated that the allegations levied against him are not true. He further mentions that he did not find it important to address these reports but he did so because he believes that some 'PR's' have been trying to cash in on his recent 'hyped' wedding.

The social media star says, ''Hi everyone, toh main dekh raha hoon ki teen chaar din se kuch rumors phail rahe hain aur main inn sab par reply karna munasib nahi samjha. Par fir PR waale usi cheez ko uthaa ke daal rahe hai, kyunki Adnaan ki shaadi bahut hype mei thi aur bahut logo ke nazron mei khatke, khaas kar kuch jo apne purane jo the unn logon ke. Toh unlog fake allegations laga rahe hai aur Fake FIR ki copy daal rahe hai. Koi baat nahi hai, tum bhi yahin ho, hum bhi yahin hai, main bhi bahut sari NC kiya hoon, FIR kiya hoon, sahi time pe jo galat hai wo bars ke peeche rahega, koi dikkat nahi hai.''

Adnaan then concludes by stating that he trusts in the Mumbai police and the Indian Constitution and further states that the truth will be out soon.

