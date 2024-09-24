 Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Sana Makbul, Shivani Kumari & Vishal Pandey Reunite At Adnaan Shaikh’s Sangeet Night
Adnaan Shaikh, who has taken the plunge with wife Ayesha, hosted a grand sangeet ceremony last night for his close ones. Sana Makbul, Shivani Kumari and Vishal Pandey were seen having a gala time together at the ceremony last night.

Updated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 04:42 PM IST
article-image

Adnaan Shaikh, a member of Faisu’s team 007 is all set to tie the knot with long time girlfriend Ayesha was seen hosting all his near and dear ones at his sangeet ceremony last night.

article-image

While the sangeet night of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame was a star studded affair, it was the famous trio from the show that stole all the limelight. We are talking about Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey and Shivani Kumari. The trio not only posed in front of the paps but were also seen having a gala time at the sangeet ceremony.

Apart from the trio, Adnaan’s close friend and popular social media creator Faisu was also seen at the sangeet night. His friends from their team 007 along with the groom gave a special dance performance which had the audience hooting.

While Adnaan’s would be wife Ayesha’s face was covered, it was also said that there was a ‘no picture policy’ for the media at the ceremony. The paparazzi was not allowed to click Ayesha’s pictures.

article-image

As for Sana, Vishal and Shivani, the trio gave multiple glimpses of their time spent together at the sangeet night and needless to say, they had a gala time.

article-image

