 Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame Adnaan Shaikh To Marry Girlfriend Ayesha Shaikh After 2 Years Of Dating
Adnaan Shaikh said he wants to keep details about his wedding private

Updated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 05:16 PM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant and content creator Adnaan Shaikh is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ayesha Shaikh on September 24. His intimate pre-wedding celebrations will begin on September 20 and walima (wedding reception) will take place on September 25.

According to a report in Bombay Times, Adnaan said he has been dating Ayesha for two years and that he wishes to keep his wedding details private.

"I am very excited, though a bit overwhelmed since, as the groom, I have to take care of everything from catering to the hall, the dress, and all the shopping. A new chapter of life is about to begin," Adnaan said.

The former Ace of Space contestant further revealed why he believes getting married at an early age is important.

"I'm 30 and just now getting married. Many people are wondering why I'm getting married at this age. I feel I've waited too long. When I have a child, I don't want them to delay getting married. I believe getting married early is a good thing; you grow with your partner," Adnan stated.

"In my opinion, waiting until you're 35 or 40 to get married can be difficult because you might struggle to take care of your kids properly. My advice would be to get married at the right time," he explained.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Adnaan has been a part of two reality shows and several music videos. He participated in Bigg Boss OTT 3 as a wildcard contestant, however, he got evicted within a week.

The social media influencer has stated that he wants to focus on acting. He has not announced any of his upcoming projects yet.

