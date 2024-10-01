Adnaan Shaikh's Sister LEAKS His Wife Ayesha's REAL Photos, Claims She Was 'Riddhi Jadhav' & Got Converted To Marry BB OTT 3 Fame

Adnaan Shaikh, who recently got married to long time girlfriend Ayesha Shaikh has been in the news for the past few days now after his sister Iffat made shocking allegations on him. Iffat not only accused Adnaan of physically assaulting her and her father-in-law, but also went ahead to make some shocking allegations on the Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame, claiming that his wife Ayesha was a Hindu, who went by the name Riddhi Jadhav and that she converted to Islam to marry him.

While Ayesha and Adnaan issued strict instructions to the papparazi and the guests at the wedding to not reveal her face in any of the pictures clicked, Iffat, who has filed an FIR against Adnaan took to her Instagram stories to reveal the face of Ayesha. In her interview, Iffat also claimed that Ayesha was originally Riddhi Jadhav, an airhostess from Indigo and that Adnaan and Riddhi tied the knot last year (2023) in November. Iffat also shared unseen pictures of Ayesha from the time her name was 'Riddhi Jadhav.' While there has been constant mud slinging from Adnaan's fan clubs and Iffat's side too, Iffat took to her Instagram stories again today and shared a selfie of her and Riddhi (Ayesha) too. In another slide, she also shared a picture of Riddhi along her entire family.

We did a little digging to find out what the truth is and well, according to the pictures shared by Iffat and the name (Riddhi Jadhav) revealed by her, we came across pictures of her tagged by the official handle of Indigo too. However, her account, that went by the name 'Riddhi Jadhav' has now been discontinued.

In another instance, a media handle/Instagram page that goes by the name 'Telly Glam,' has also shared a screenshot of their conversation with Adnaan where Adnaan has asked them to delete a certain video. The handle has also shared an unseen picture of Adnaan and Ayesha (Riddhi) from their trip to Dubai last year.

For the uninformed, Adnaan took to his Instagram handle today to share his side of the story and has called all the allegations levied against him as totally 'fake.'