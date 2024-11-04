 Who Is Ashwin Verma? All You Need To Know About Rupali Ganguly's Husband
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWho Is Ashwin Verma? All You Need To Know About Rupali Ganguly's Husband

Who Is Ashwin Verma? All You Need To Know About Rupali Ganguly's Husband

Actress Rupali Ganguly and her husband Ashwin K Verma made headlines after the latter's daughter from his second marriage accused the Anupamaa actress of manipulating her father and threatening her family. Rupali got married to Ashwin in February 2013, a couple of years after he permanently moved to Mumbai.

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 01:34 PM IST
article-image

Actress Rupali Ganguly and her husband Ashwin K Verma made headlines after the latter's daughter from his second marriage accused the Anupamaa actress of manipulating her father and threatening her family. She accused Rupali of separating her from her father, and also feeding "strange medications" to Ashwin.

In a note penned in the wee hours of Monday, Ashwin wrote that while he does have two daughters from his second marriage, the girls were hurt due to the divorce, which "greatly affected" them.

Read Also
Rupali Ganguly's Husband Ashwin Verma Reacts To Daughter Calling Anupamaa Actress 'Psychotic' &...
article-image

Who is Ashwin Verma?

Rupali got married to Ashwin in February 2013, a couple of years after he permanently moved to Mumbai. Ashwin is a businessman and earlier, he worked as the Corporate Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at the New York Life Insurance Company in the US for 19 years.

FPJ Shorts
Honda Cars India Unveils Teaser for All-New 3rd Generation Amaze: What to Expect
Honda Cars India Unveils Teaser for All-New 3rd Generation Amaze: What to Expect
Future Of Workspaces In Mumbai: The Rise Of Co-working And Business Hubs To Address City's Space Crunch
Future Of Workspaces In Mumbai: The Rise Of Co-working And Business Hubs To Address City's Space Crunch
Maruti Suzuki Opens Pre-Bookings for All-New Dzire: Here’s What’s New
Maruti Suzuki Opens Pre-Bookings for All-New Dzire: Here’s What’s New
Video: Devotees At Mathura's Banke Bihari Temple Confuse Water Dripping Off AC Outlet With 'Charan Amrit'
Video: Devotees At Mathura's Banke Bihari Temple Confuse Water Dripping Off AC Outlet With 'Charan Amrit'

In 2011, he quit his job and moved to Mumbai, where he tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Rupali. In August 2013, they welcomed their first child, a son named Rudransh. Ashwin was previously married twice before taking the plunge with Rupali.

At present, he co-owns an advertising agency with Rupali. Besides, he has also worked as an advertising filmmaker.

Read Also
‘Isko Itne Achhe Kapde Kyu Diye’: Nidhi Shah Indirectly ACCUSES Anupamaa Costar Rupali Ganguly...
article-image

Ashwin's daughter levels shocking allegations against Rupali

Ashwin's younger daughter from his second marriage, Esha Verma, grabbed eyeballs after she took to her social media to claim that Ashwin had an affair with Rupali for 12 years despite him being married.

"She is nothing but a cruel-hearted woman who has done nothing but tried to separate me and my sister, his own daughters from their father. He used to live in California and then New Jersey for around 13-14 years before moving tot fair Mumbai," Esha wrote.

She went on to say, "Whenever I try to call my father, she starts yelling and screaming death threats to myself and my mother. It's not fair that she ruined lives of Ashwin's real family and has been publicizing that they have a true love marriage when she's destroyed others to get what she wants. Honestly, she's conducted acts very similar to what Rhea Chakraborty has done to SSR. She feeds my dad's strange medications and is very controlling of his life. I am now 22 years old, but she has started this absurd and strange affair with my father from when I was only 3 years old."

Read Also
‘Rupali Ganguly Is Like A..’: Bigg Boss 18’s Muskan Bamne Opens Up On Bond With Anupamaa...
article-image

Rupali is yet to react to the accusations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Ashwin Verma? All You Need To Know About Rupali Ganguly's Husband

Who Is Ashwin Verma? All You Need To Know About Rupali Ganguly's Husband

Mithun Chakraborty's First Wife Helena Luke Dies In The USA, Mard Actress' Last FB Post About...

Mithun Chakraborty's First Wife Helena Luke Dies In The USA, Mard Actress' Last FB Post About...

Transformers One OTT Release Date: All About Characters, Plot & Where To Watch

Transformers One OTT Release Date: All About Characters, Plot & Where To Watch

'Shameful, Wannabe': Pakistani Actress Sonya Hussaiyn SLAMMED For Celebrating Diwali, Wearing Bindi

'Shameful, Wannabe': Pakistani Actress Sonya Hussaiyn SLAMMED For Celebrating Diwali, Wearing Bindi

Netizens Call Varun Dhawan's Baby John 'Cheap Version' Of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan & Vijay's Theri;...

Netizens Call Varun Dhawan's Baby John 'Cheap Version' Of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan & Vijay's Theri;...