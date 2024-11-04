Who Is Ashwin Verma? All You Need To Know About Rupali Ganguly's Husband

Actress Rupali Ganguly and her husband Ashwin K Verma made headlines after the latter's daughter from his second marriage accused the Anupamaa actress of manipulating her father and threatening her family. She accused Rupali of separating her from her father, and also feeding "strange medications" to Ashwin.

In a note penned in the wee hours of Monday, Ashwin wrote that while he does have two daughters from his second marriage, the girls were hurt due to the divorce, which "greatly affected" them.

Who is Ashwin Verma?

Rupali got married to Ashwin in February 2013, a couple of years after he permanently moved to Mumbai. Ashwin is a businessman and earlier, he worked as the Corporate Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at the New York Life Insurance Company in the US for 19 years.

A sincere reflection on recent remarks. pic.twitter.com/QfpN324fwB — Ashwin K Verma (@AshwinKVerma) November 3, 2024

In 2011, he quit his job and moved to Mumbai, where he tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Rupali. In August 2013, they welcomed their first child, a son named Rudransh. Ashwin was previously married twice before taking the plunge with Rupali.

At present, he co-owns an advertising agency with Rupali. Besides, he has also worked as an advertising filmmaker.

Ashwin's daughter levels shocking allegations against Rupali

Ashwin's younger daughter from his second marriage, Esha Verma, grabbed eyeballs after she took to her social media to claim that Ashwin had an affair with Rupali for 12 years despite him being married.

"She is nothing but a cruel-hearted woman who has done nothing but tried to separate me and my sister, his own daughters from their father. He used to live in California and then New Jersey for around 13-14 years before moving tot fair Mumbai," Esha wrote.

She went on to say, "Whenever I try to call my father, she starts yelling and screaming death threats to myself and my mother. It's not fair that she ruined lives of Ashwin's real family and has been publicizing that they have a true love marriage when she's destroyed others to get what she wants. Honestly, she's conducted acts very similar to what Rhea Chakraborty has done to SSR. She feeds my dad's strange medications and is very controlling of his life. I am now 22 years old, but she has started this absurd and strange affair with my father from when I was only 3 years old."

Rupali is yet to react to the accusations.