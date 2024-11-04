What Is The Age Gap Between Rupali Ganguly & Husband Ashwin Verma?

Actress Rupali Ganguly, who has become a household name with her show Anupamaa, is now at the centre of a major controversy along with her husband, Ashwin K Verma. It all began after the latter's daughter from his second wife accused Rupali of "controlling" her father and even feeding him "strange medications".

Ashwin has two daughters from his second wife, Sapna. The younger daughter, Esha, had penned a note in 2020 about Rupali being "psychotic" and separating her from her father, and on Sunday, the note once again surfaced on the internet, and spread like wildfire. However, Ashwin took a stand for his now-wife Rupali, and stated that his daughter was "hurt" due to his divorce with Sapna.

What is the age difference between Rupali and Ashwin?

After his divorce with Sapna, Ashwin got married to Rupali in February 2013, and they welcomed their first child, a son, in August of the same year.

Rupali was born in 1977 into a Bengali family. She is the daughter of director and screenwriter, Anil Ganguly. At present, she is 47.

Ashwin, on the other hand, was born in 1970, and he is currently aged 54. Thus, the two have an age gap of 7 years between them.

While Rupali is one of the most popular faces on television today, Ashwin is a businessman. He also co-owns an advertising agency with Rupali.

Esha's shocking claims against Rupali, Ashwin

In the old note penned by Esha that has now gone viral, she had claimed that Ashwin had an affair with Rupali for 12 years despite him being married.

"She is nothing but a cruel-hearted woman who has done nothing but tried to separate me and my sister, his own daughters from their father. Whenever I try to call my father, she starts yelling and screaming death threats to myself and my mother," the note read.