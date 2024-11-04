Who Is Esha Verma? Know About Rupali Ganguly's Stepdaughter Who Made SHOCKING Claims Against Anupamaa Actress

Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly has been embroiled in a controversy after her stepdaughter Esha Verma's old social media post went viral in which she made several shocking revelations against the Anupamaa star. Calling her 'psychotic' and 'cruel-hearted' woman, Esha lashed out at Rupali and also alleged that the actress 'controls' her husband Ashwin K Verma's life.

Esha had shared the post in 2020 and it was recently posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by a user. Soon after the post went viral, Ashwin issued an official statement and said he only wants the best for his children.

Who is Esha Verma?

Esha is Ashwin's daughter from his second wife Sapna Verma. Presently, she is 26 years old and lives in New Jersey.

Going by her bio on Instagram Threads, Esha is a Tech Analyst and Celebrity Manager. She also calls herself a traveller and her photos and videos on Instagram give a glimpse of all the countries she has travelled to.

Esha often shares throwback photos of her parents. However, she recently turned off the comments of the pictures featuring Ashwin.

Esha's now-viral social media post

Back in 2020, Esha, in her long note, lashed out at Rupali for separating her from her father. She also stated that Rupali feeds "strange medications" to Ashwin and "controls" his life.

"This is absolutely pathetic. Does anyone know the real story of Rupali Ganguly? She has had an affair with Ashwin K Verma for twelve years while he was in his second marriage. Ashwin has two daughters from his previous marriages. She is nothing but a cruel-hearted woman who has done nothing but tried to separate me and my sister, his own daughters from their father. He used to live in California and then New Jersey for around 13-14 years before moving tot fair Mumbai. The two have one son, not two. I'm speaking out because she claims all over the media that she has a happy marriage with my dad, when when in reality she's controlling and what psychotic towards him."

Esha's note further read, "Whenever I try to call my father, she starts yelling and screaming death threats to myself and my mother. It's not fair that she ruined lives of Ashwin's real family and has been publicising that they have a true love marriage when she's destroyed others to get what she wants. Honestly, she's conducted acts very similar to what Rhea Chakraborty has done to SSR. She feeds my dad's strange medications and is very controlling of his life. I am now 22 years old, but she has started this absurd and strange affair with my father from when I was only 3 years old."

Reacting to the post, Ashwin took to his official social media account and wrote, "Marriages end for many reasons, and my relationship with my second wife had multiple challenges that led to our separation-challenges that were between she and I and that had nothing to do with any other person. I only want the best for my children and my wife and it saddens me to see anyone being pulled into cycles of negativity by the media."

Take a look at his full note here:

A sincere reflection on recent remarks. pic.twitter.com/QfpN324fwB — Ashwin K Verma (@AshwinKVerma) November 3, 2024

Rupali married Ashwin, who is a businessman, on February 6, 2013. The couple has a son who was born on August 25, 2013.