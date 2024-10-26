‘Isko Itne Achhe Kapde Kyu Diye’: Nidhi Shah Indirectly ACCUSES Anupamaa Costar Rupali Ganguly Of Chopping Her Scenes, Being Insecure Of Her Hair & Makeup

anchal2598704

Anupamaa, the number one show on television is coincidentally also the number one show on the controversy chart. If there was a chart like this, we are sure, only and only the Rupali Ganguly starrer would have ruled it.

Well, Nidhi Shah, who essayed the character of Kinjal, Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly’s daughter in law on the show is the latest entrant on the bandwagon of actors not getting along well with Rupali. In a recent episode of Bakhtyar Irani and Ali Asgar’s podcast ‘Chuddy Buddy’ Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah and Paras Kalnawat were called as guests on the show. The trio, who has also been a part of Anupamaa, called it quits some time ago. While Paras was apparently removed from the show, Sudhanshu and Nidhi voluntarily marked their exits.

In the interaction with Ali and Bakhtayar, the actors were asked the reason behind quitting the show and if the lead actress of the show (Rupali Ganguly) was not conducive to work with. Speaking on the same, Nidhi, who earlier denied the same, was laughed at by her costars Paras and Sudhanshu. The actress said, “No it is not like that, she is a good actor.” As soon as the actress said so, Sudhanshu and Paras both burst out laughing. Nidhi then went ahead to add, “What? I am not being politically correct, I am speaking the truth.” Paras then addressed Nidhi as a ‘achi ladki.’

Nidhi then states that there are always ‘two-three’ such people on every set, who are a little difficult to work with. When Bakhtayar went ahead to mention that these 2-3 people are still a part of the show and that they have ‘consumed’ the jobs of three people, Paras chimed in and said, “Mere scenes kaate Gaye thhe.” As soon as Paras said this, the actress said, “Aisa toh mere sath Bahut ho chuka hai. Scenes bhi cut te thhe and kapdo ko lekar issue hota tha, hair ko lekar issue hota tha.” Paras then states, “Haan ladkiyo ke sath toh alag hota tha.”

Continuing further, Nidhi says, “Mere sath toh Bahut hota tha ke isko Kyun itne ache kapde diye.”

While Paras Kalnawat has been very vocal about his issues with the actress, even though he avoids taking her name, this is the first time since her exit that Nidhi Shah too has opened up on going through the atrocity.