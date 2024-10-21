Anupamaa Fame Gaurav Sharma Joins Ravi-Sargun’s ‘Badall Pe Paon Hai’

Gaurav Sharma, who rose to fame with his stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and then went ahead to replace Aashish Mehrotra in Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is all set to make a comeback to television with a new show.

The actor, speaking about the same to Pinkvilla affirms his stint in the show and calls his character ‘Mahir’ a layered one. He further heaps praises on the cast of the show and reveals that the cast was very welcoming. Gaurav says, “Maahir is a layered character, confident in his abilities but with a skeptical approach towards love and relationships, which makes him quite interesting. The viewers have seen conflict in Rajat and Baani’s relationship when Lavanya entered their life, but now there will be a new challenge in Rajat and Baani’s relationship, given of Maahir’s presence.”

For the uninformed, Gaurav’s character Mahir is a young and ethical lawyer who believes that women are only drawn to wealth and hence he also does not believe in the concept of relationships.

The actor last seen in Star Plus’ Anupamaa recently opened up on Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly’s ongoing rift and revealed that the two do remain distant on the sets of the TV show.