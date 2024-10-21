 Anupamaa Fame Gaurav Sharma Joins Ravi-Sargun’s ‘Badall Pe Paon Hai’
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnupamaa Fame Gaurav Sharma Joins Ravi-Sargun’s ‘Badall Pe Paon Hai’

Anupamaa Fame Gaurav Sharma Joins Ravi-Sargun’s ‘Badall Pe Paon Hai’

Gaurav Sharma, last seen in Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa has now joined the cast of Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Badall Pe Paon Hai on SAB TV.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 09:32 PM IST
article-image

Gaurav Sharma, who rose to fame with his stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and then went ahead to replace Aashish Mehrotra in Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is all set to make a comeback to television with a new show.

Read Also
‘Un Dono Ke Beech Kuch..’: Anupamaa’s Gaurav Sharma Opens Up On Problems Between Rupali...
article-image

The actor, speaking about the same to Pinkvilla affirms his stint in the show and calls his character ‘Mahir’ a layered one. He further heaps praises on the cast of the show and reveals that the cast was very welcoming. Gaurav says, “Maahir is a layered character, confident in his abilities but with a skeptical approach towards love and relationships, which makes him quite interesting. The viewers have seen conflict in Rajat and Baani’s relationship when Lavanya entered their life, but now there will be a new challenge in Rajat and Baani’s relationship, given of Maahir’s presence.”

For the uninformed, Gaurav’s character Mahir is a young and ethical lawyer who believes that women are only drawn to wealth and hence he also does not believe in the concept of relationships.

The actor last seen in Star Plus’ Anupamaa recently opened up on Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly’s ongoing rift and revealed that the two do remain distant on the sets of the TV show.

FPJ Shorts
Ruturaj Gaikwad To Lead India A To Face Australia A As BCCI Name Squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad To Lead India A To Face Australia A As BCCI Name Squad
Anupamaa Fame Gaurav Sharma Joins Ravi-Sargun’s ‘Badall Pe Paon Hai’
Anupamaa Fame Gaurav Sharma Joins Ravi-Sargun’s ‘Badall Pe Paon Hai’
'Universe Boss And Our Very Own Gabbar': Chris Gayle Performs Bhangra With Mohammad Kaif & Shikhar Dhawan; Video
'Universe Boss And Our Very Own Gabbar': Chris Gayle Performs Bhangra With Mohammad Kaif & Shikhar Dhawan; Video
VIDEO: TSPSC Group-1 Exam Candidate Jumps Over Wall To Reach Centre After Entry Denied For Being One Minute Late; Taken Into Custody
VIDEO: TSPSC Group-1 Exam Candidate Jumps Over Wall To Reach Centre After Entry Denied For Being One Minute Late; Taken Into Custody

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Somebody Somewhere Season 3 OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Somebody Somewhere Season 3 OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Anupamaa Fame Gaurav Sharma Joins Ravi-Sargun’s ‘Badall Pe Paon Hai’

Anupamaa Fame Gaurav Sharma Joins Ravi-Sargun’s ‘Badall Pe Paon Hai’

The Last Night At Tremore Beach OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

The Last Night At Tremore Beach OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

'Uski M** Ki Jo Dekhe Idhar...': Mika Singh Extends Support To 'Bhai' Salman Khan Amid Lawrence...

'Uski M** Ki Jo Dekhe Idhar...': Mika Singh Extends Support To 'Bhai' Salman Khan Amid Lawrence...

Parineeti Chopra Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actress On OTT

Parineeti Chopra Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actress On OTT