 ‘Un Dono Ke Beech Kuch..’: Anupamaa’s Gaurav Sharma Opens Up On Problems Between Rupali Ganguly & Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Sharma, who replaced Aashish Mehrotra on Star Plus’ Anupama was recently quizzed about reports of tensions brewing between Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna and the actor poured his heart out on the same.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 10:09 PM IST
Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has been numero uno on television for quite a few years now. The current story line of the show saw a generation leap post which only Gaurav and Rupali were retained and the rest of the cast called it quits.

Gaurav Sharma, who stepped into the shoes of Aashish Mehrotra to essay the character of Toshu on the show post the latter’s exit, was recently quizzed about the news of tension brewing between Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly. Addressing the news Gaurav said, “Khanna ka yaar, main kabhi samajh nahi paaya. Matlab thoda Sa Aisa lagta tha ke kuch off hai Lekin wo bhi ho sakta hai ke char saal se sath mein kaam kar rahe hai toh off thoda Bahut ho jata hai aapas mein. I believe that the more you get closer to someone, the more you know of their flaws and then you start having problems with that person. To be honest, I never found it important enough to get into this matter.”

Further talking about Rupali and Gaurav working together and preparing for scenes off camera, Sharma said, “Iss mamle mein dono Bahut professional hai. Bahut professional hai dono. Matlab Rupali ji ki toh ye taarif hai. Main kisi cheez mein unki taarif karu Na karu Lekin ek chiz mein hamesha karunga ke unki jitni mehnat koi nahi kar sakta. First day of Anupamaa and after four years also, she is the same. Same energy. Raat ke 12 baje ho, subha ke 6 baje ho, same energy. Wo set par aayengi toh proper tayar hoke aayengi. Kabhi dupe ko nahi khade hone deti hai, khud khada hona hai unko, khud scene jaan Na hai unko. She makes sure that if she is a part of the scene, she will give her hundred percent. The same goes with Khanna. I have worked with him before too and I can say that he is exactly the way he used to be then. He is very hardworking.”

For the uninformed, various media reports suggested that both Gaurav and Rupali did not get along well after a few years of sharing an incredible bond on the show. However, both the actors have refrained from commenting on the same.

