 ‘Rupali Ganguly Is A..’: Anupamaa Fame Rushad Rana REACTS To Actors Quitting Show Because Of Her
Rushad Rana, in a recent media conversation opened up on his experience of working with Rupali Ganguly on Anupamaa and also went ahead to add if actors have quit the show because of her.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 10:42 PM IST
Rupali Ganguly, the titular character of Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa has often found herself at the centre of accusations whenever an actor quits the show. Reports suggest that a lot of actors do not get along well with Rupali on the show.

When Siddharth Kanan quizzed about the same to Rushad Rana who was once a part of the show, the actor opened up on the same and revealed that he has had a fantastic bond with both Rupali and Rajan Shahi.

Rushad said, “I don’t know yaar,I think to each it’s own. Dekho, jaha tak mera sawal hai, Rupali has been an amazing Co actor. Jaan daalti hai wo apne kaam mein. Muje nahi lagta hai she would stoop to such an extent. But like I said, Madalsa ke sath Kya hua hai ya kisi aur ke sath Kya hua hai, I wouldn’t know.”

When Rushad was asked about his bond with the actress, he said, “It was fantastic. Rajan Shahi and Rupali, dono ke sath it has been amazing.”

When asked about the reason behind him quitting the show, Rushad revealed that he did not quit the show and that his character in the show was brought to an end. He expressed his eagerness to work with Rajan Shahi again and also went ahead to call him a visionary.

