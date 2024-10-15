 'Fake': Smriti Irani Shuts Down Rumours Of TV Comeback With Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa After 15-Year Hiatus
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Fake': Smriti Irani Shuts Down Rumours Of TV Comeback With Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa After 15-Year Hiatus

'Fake': Smriti Irani Shuts Down Rumours Of TV Comeback With Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa After 15-Year Hiatus

Smriti Irani, well-known for her role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, was rumoured to be a part of Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly in the lead.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 07:17 PM IST
article-image

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani, who is well-known for her role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Tulsi Virani, was rumoured to be a part of the hit television serial Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly in the lead. This would have marked her comeback to the small screen after a 15-year hiatus, delighting her fans. However, Smriti has officially denied these rumours.

The news of Smriti's comeback was earlier reported by Times Now. In response to their Instagram post about her potential return, she commented, "Fake news."

Check it out:

Read Also
Smriti Irani To Make Television Comeback After 15-Long Years With Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa: Report
article-image

Earlier, it was claimed that Smriti will be making a special cameo opposite Rupali in Anupamaa.

FPJ Shorts
Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870 Crore IPO Kicks Off With 18% Subscription On Day 1
Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870 Crore IPO Kicks Off With 18% Subscription On Day 1
'Fake': Smriti Irani Shuts Down Rumours Of TV Comeback With Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa After 15-Year Hiatus
'Fake': Smriti Irani Shuts Down Rumours Of TV Comeback With Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa After 15-Year Hiatus
Khushalii Kumar Looks Distressed After Getting Brutally MOBBED By Locals In Bareilly, Cops Rescue Her From Sets (VIDEO)
Khushalii Kumar Looks Distressed After Getting Brutally MOBBED By Locals In Bareilly, Cops Rescue Her From Sets (VIDEO)
Meet Princess Diana's Twin Nieces: Lady Eliza Spencer And Lady Amelia Spencer
Meet Princess Diana's Twin Nieces: Lady Eliza Spencer And Lady Amelia Spencer
Read Also
'She Is Such A..': GHKKPM's Bhavika Sharma REACTS On Being Upset About Rupali Ganguly Winning All...
article-image

Anupamaa has taken a 15-year leap in its storyline, leading to the departure of the old cast, including Aurra Bhatnagar, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Gaurav Sharma, Nidhi Shah and Kunwar Amar.

Irani's last Hindi show was the comedy-drama Maniben.com, which aired in 2009. Later, she worked in a Bengali film titled Amrita.

She quit acting to pursue her career in politics. In 2003, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, Anupamaa airs on Star Plus from Monday-Saturday at 10 pm. The show aired in 2020 and is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee.

Read Also
Anupamaa Team Stranded In Dwarka After Vehicle Gets Stuck In Sand, Rupali Ganguly & Others Opt For...
article-image

Currently, in Anupamaa, several new faces have joined the show, including Shivam Khajuria from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Alisha Parveen, Ishita Modi, Varun Kasturia, Kritika Desai, Miloni Kapadia, Manish Nagdev, and Vidushi Tiwari, among others.

The 15-year leap shows an older version of Anupamaa as part of its storyline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Taapsee Pannu Calls Out Bollywood's New Spy Thriller Trend: 'Did It Years Ago, Now Everybody Wants...

Taapsee Pannu Calls Out Bollywood's New Spy Thriller Trend: 'Did It Years Ago, Now Everybody Wants...

'Fake': Smriti Irani Shuts Down Rumours Of TV Comeback With Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa After 15-Year...

'Fake': Smriti Irani Shuts Down Rumours Of TV Comeback With Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa After 15-Year...

Hema Malini Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Movies Of The Veteran Actress On OTT

Hema Malini Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Movies Of The Veteran Actress On OTT

Khushalii Kumar Looks Distressed After Getting Brutally MOBBED By Locals In Bareilly, Cops Rescue...

Khushalii Kumar Looks Distressed After Getting Brutally MOBBED By Locals In Bareilly, Cops Rescue...

'Shameful, Traumatic': Pakistani Celebs Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir & Others Condemn Gruesome Rape Of...

'Shameful, Traumatic': Pakistani Celebs Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir & Others Condemn Gruesome Rape Of...