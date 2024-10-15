'Fake': Smriti Irani Shuts Down Rumours Of TV Comeback With Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa After 15-Year Hiatus

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani, who is well-known for her role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Tulsi Virani, was rumoured to be a part of the hit television serial Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly in the lead. This would have marked her comeback to the small screen after a 15-year hiatus, delighting her fans. However, Smriti has officially denied these rumours.

The news of Smriti's comeback was earlier reported by Times Now. In response to their Instagram post about her potential return, she commented, "Fake news."

Check it out:

Earlier, it was claimed that Smriti will be making a special cameo opposite Rupali in Anupamaa.

Anupamaa has taken a 15-year leap in its storyline, leading to the departure of the old cast, including Aurra Bhatnagar, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Gaurav Sharma, Nidhi Shah and Kunwar Amar.

Irani's last Hindi show was the comedy-drama Maniben.com, which aired in 2009. Later, she worked in a Bengali film titled Amrita.

She quit acting to pursue her career in politics. In 2003, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, Anupamaa airs on Star Plus from Monday-Saturday at 10 pm. The show aired in 2020 and is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee.

Currently, in Anupamaa, several new faces have joined the show, including Shivam Khajuria from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Alisha Parveen, Ishita Modi, Varun Kasturia, Kritika Desai, Miloni Kapadia, Manish Nagdev, and Vidushi Tiwari, among others.

The 15-year leap shows an older version of Anupamaa as part of its storyline.