 'She Is Such A..': GHKKPM's Bhavika Sharma REACTS On Being Upset About Rupali Ganguly Winning All Awards For Anupamaa
Bhavika Sharma, who essays the titular character of 'Savi,' in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, recently responded to the news of her being upset about Rupali Ganguly bagging all the awards for Anupamaa.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 04:23 PM IST
While both Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Anupamaa have been giving each other tough competition when it comes to the ratings, it was recently speculated that Bhavika Sharma, who leads the former was upset with Rupali Ganguly bagging all the awards during thed 'Star Parivaar Awards' which was held recently.

Reacting to the same, Bhavika tells Times Now that these reports are baseless. The actress calls Rupali a 'senior actress' and states that Rupali deserves all the success in the world. Bhavika says, ''Main kyu upset houngi? She is such a senior actor and she is doing incredibly well. She deserves all the awards. There is nothing to be unhappy about. These reports are rubbish and nonsense.''

Further reacting to the rumour, Bhavika states that this is the first time she is hearing of the said report and that she has not even been aware of the same. The actress also heaps praises on Rupali and her work and says, ''The idea that I will be unhappy for someone else's success is just so silly.''

For the uninformed, Anupamaa recently underwent a generation leap, post which, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna from the original cast were retained and the rest of the cast called it quits.

On the other hand, Bhavika Sharma is paired opposite Hitesh Bharadwaj in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. While the show has been struggling to come back to its original ratings, it has still been a constant in the top 5 race on the TRP charts.

