Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Bhavika Sharma Buys Swanky BMW Worth ₹75 Lakh

Bhavika Sharma, currently leading Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which also happens to be one of the best performing shows on the TRP charts has accomplished a new milestone in her life.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a video of her with her brand new BMW. Bhavika can be seen sharing this happy moment with her family and the actress looked pretty elated. Sharing this video on her Instagram handle, the GHKKKPM fame states, ''Dreams do come true.'' While the actress looked absolutely stunning in a powder pink outfit, her happiness on seeing the new car knew no limits.

Have a look at the video shared by Bhavika here:

We did a little digging to find out what the actual cost of this swanky BMW is and well it costs a whopping 75 Lakh rupees on road. The car Bhavika purchased is a BMW 3 series grand limousine.

For the uninformed, Bhavika is currently paired opposite Hitesh Bharadwaj in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress was earlier paired opposite Shakti Arora in the show, however, he was recently replaced. Before this, the actress was seen in Sony SAB's 'Maddam Sir.' The show was recently derailed from the top 5 race after Shakti Arora's replacement, however, it has now make a comeback.