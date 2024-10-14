 Smriti Irani To Make Television Comeback After 15-Long Years With Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa: Report
Rupali Ganguly's hit serial Anupamaa has taken a 15-year-leap and Smriti Irani is rumoured to be joining the cast.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 07:48 PM IST
article-image

Smriti Irani, a well-known actress in the television industry, who is popular for her role as Tusli Virani in the hit serial, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is reportedly making her television comeback. She will be joining the cast of Anupamaa, which stars Rupali Ganguly in the lead role.

Anupamaa recently took a 15-year-leap and several lead actors from the show have called it quits. According to Times Now, Smriti will be a part of the post-generation leap. If these reports turn out to be true, Irani will be making her return to television after a 15-year hiatus.

article-image

Smriti will have a special cameo opposite Rupali in Anupamaa. She was last seen in a comedy show Maniben.com, which aired in 2009. Later, she worked in a Bengali film titled Amrita.

She joined politics and quit acting. In 2003, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In Anupamaa, Aadhya's character, which was earlier played by Aurra Bhatnagar, is now played by Alisha Parveen. Shivam Khajuria from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has joined the cast as Anupamaa's right hand. The show currently features an older version of Anupamaa as part of its storyline. However, Gaurav Khanna, aka Anuj, has not been seen yet.

article-image

Anupamaa is backed by producer Ranjan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Production. The show aired in 2020 and is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee.

The hit serial has remained on top of the TRP charts ever since its debut. It airs on Star Plus from Monday-Saturday at 10 pm.

article-image

