 Anupamaa Spoiler: Dimpy To Fall In Fire & Battle For Her Life, Teetu To Get Paralyzed, Both Characters Mark Their Exit
Anupamaa Spoiler: Dimpy To Fall In Fire & Battle For Her Life, Teetu To Get Paralyzed, Both Characters Mark Their Exit

The upcoming episodes of Star Plus' Anupamaa are all set to mark Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) and Teetu's (Kunwar Amar) exit from the show as the show is now headed for a generation leap. With the show taking a leap once again, majority of the actors on the show will mark their exit.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
Star Plus' Anupamaa led by Rupali Ganguly and Kunwar Amar is headed for yet another generation leap, post which, only Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna will be retained from the current cast and the rest of the cast will call it quits. With the show heading for a 15 year leap, Dimpy's character will be seen meeting a tragic end.

As the ardent viewers of the show know, Dimpy and Aadhya have not been on the best terms and Dimpy believes that Aadhya is trying to separate her from her son Ansh. Well, in the upcoming episodes of the show, Dimpy, while arguing with Aadhya falls in the havan fire and is rushed to the hospital later. While Ansh, Dimpy's son is traumatized and is fearful of losing both Aadhya and Dimpy, Anupamaa, battling with her emotions, tries to stay strong for everyone at Aasha Bhavan.

On the other hand, Toshu, Pakhi and Dolly are still seen scheming against Anupamaa, however, Toshu later realizes he is wrong and is seen concerned for Dimpy's health. Teetu, Dimpy's husband is seen sitting alone as he recalls all the moments spent with Dimpy and all their fights and arguments. He is seen breaking down in tears and later, upon seeing Dimpy's condition, in a state of shock, he is left paralyzed.

This will mark the end of both Dimpy and Teetu's characters from the show. As per media reports, while the current cast of the show has called it quits, Manish Nagdev has been roped in to play the new Toshu. As for Aadhya, reports of Alisha Parveen playing Aadhya post leap has been doing rounds on the internet.

