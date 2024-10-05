Anupamaa Fame Madalsa Sharma Talks About Her Casting Couch Incident: 'My Parents Have Raised Me Well'

Madalsa Sharma | Instagram

Actress Madalsa Sharma made her exit from the show Anupamaa on Monday (September 16). She played the role of Kavya in the daily soap. She recently opened up about her unsettling experience with the casting couch in the film industry.

Madalsa revealed the pressures many aspiring actors face when trying to secure roles and recalled the time when she started in the industry.

Talking about how it all started for her, she told Siddharth Kannan, "People are very casual; they think maybe we can talk it out. What is the first sign? If someone is doing a meeting with you, a big director or maker, the first question that comes is, What are you doing this evening? Let's meet for dinner. So when I started early, I got to know how people talk. This meeting went exceptionally well. So they call me for dinner or say, 'Let's get to know each other'. So these things kind of don't go well."

Madalsa recounted how she was approached by an influential figure who attempted to exploit her ambitions. She feels fortunate to have been guarded by her parents and raised with the right values.

She further added, "I was always guarded. My mom had a strong influence in my life on what films I should do or not do. So with all these encounters I became so selective to even meet the kind of people I wanted to meet. Ultimately, aapko pata hai ki aapko kis tarah ka kaam karna hai toh jab apko us raste jana hi nahi hai toh kyu karna ye sab. You know that they might be the best people to work with but you don't want to do it."

Madalsa emphasised that such experiences are not uncommon but how you handle such situations really matters. "I have been clear in my mind, and I know that my parents have raised me well. I'm representing them today, so how people see me is how they see my parents," she concluded.