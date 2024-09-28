 ‘Two Faced’: Madalsa Sharma’s Comment On Rupali Ganguly Takes Internet By Storm
In a recent media interaction, Madalsa Sharma has gone ahead to address her Anupamaa costar as ‘two faced.’ She also had something to say about Gaurav Khanna.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 10:11 PM IST
article-image

Madalsa Sharma who was a part of Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa recently called it quits from the show. While there were several reports surrounding the actress’ alleged exit, Madalsa cleared the air on everything and stated that it was her decision to end her journey.

article-image

There were also several reports about the actress not getting along well with Rupali Ganguly who essays the titular character in Anupamaa. However, Madalsa had denied these reports too and had stated that they may have had some differences but there was never any animosity.

Now, in a segment with FilmyJ, Madalsa was asked to give one word to all her Anupamaa costars. When she was asked about Rupali, Madalsa called her ‘Two faced.’ Not just this, when she was asked about Gaurav Khanna, the actress called him ‘Cartoon.’ While Madalsa’s remarks have sent the internet and the ardent followers of the show in a frenzy, Rupali and Gaurav have not reacted to the same as of now.

When Madalsa was asked about her rift with Rupali, the actress had earlier said, “No, honestly, when you work in a place for so long, four years, toh kabhi na kabhi, kahin na kahin kisi na kisi ke saath kuch toh upar neeche hota hi hai. That is not something you take to heart because you are meeting many types of people every day of your life. There is nothing that I would rather want to put out there that I had something bad going on with Rupali or any other actor."

For the uninformed, a few days ago, Sudhanshu Pandey too called it quits. Several media reports suggested that the actor had a fallout with Rajan Shahi and Rupali Ganguly. However, Sudhanshu rubbished all such reports.

