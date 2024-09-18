 Madalsa Sharma Opens Up On Rumours Of Rift With Anupamaa Co-Star Rupali Ganguly: 'Upar Neeche Toh Hota Hai...'
Madalsa Sharma called Rupali Ganguly a friend since she has worked with her for the past four years

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 07:51 PM IST
Actress Madalsa Sharma shocked fans by announcing her exit from the show Anupamaa on Monday (September 16). She played the role of Kavya in the daily soap. She recently addressed the rumours of her departure from the show and her bond with lead actress Rupali Ganguly.


During an interview, she was questioned if she did not get along well with Rupali and if this was the reason behind her quitting the show. To this, she told Times Now, "No, honestly, when you work in a place for so long, four years, toh kabhi na kabhi, kahin na kahin kisi na kisi ke saath kuch toh upar neeche hota hi hai. That is not something you take to heart because you are meeting many types of people every day of your life. There is nothing that I would rather want to put out there that I had something bad going on with Rupali or any other actor."

Furthermore, she also expressed that some days are good and some are not in how life functions. "There was nothing that bothered me in those aspects. It has all been good fun and games. We were all very friendly and cordial. We don't need to make reels and post pictures with people to show how well you bond with someone," she added.

Madalsa in conclusion, called Rupali a friend since she has worked with her for the past four years.

Read Also
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj To Slam Aadhya For Insulting Anupama, Will State He REGRETS Adopting Her
Before Madalsa's exit, even Sudhanshu Pandey, who played her on-screen husband Vanraj Shah, announced his exit from the show. Anupamaa began in 2020 and is still one of the most-watched shows on television.

It is written by Bhavna Vyas, directed by Romesh Kalra, and produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions. The show is a remake of the Bengali series Sreemoyee.

