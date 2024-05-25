Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj To Slam Aadhya For Insulting Anupama, Will State He REGRETS Adopting Her

Star Plus' show Anupamaa has been one of the most loved shows on the Indian television. Helmed by Rupali Ganguly, the show has been reigning supreme on the TRP charts ever since its inception and has gone ahead to be a global favourite. In the current track of the show, Anupamaa, who has gone ahead to win the International Chef competition is now facing severe challenges after a cockroach being found in her food. On the other hand, her daughter Aadhya has time and again expressed her hatred and anger towards Anupamaa.

In the episode of the show today, Anuj will leave Aadhya's birthday to be there with Anupamaa who was having an emotional breakdown. Aadhya expresses her hurt but Anuj implies that Anupamaa needs him more than Aadhya at the moment. Angered, Aadhya comes outside Anupama's restaurant and lashes out at her. She tells Anupama that she totally deserves what happened to her. After witnessing all this, Anuj loses his calm on Aadhya and asks her to go back, stating that he will be with Anupamaa. However, Aadhya still refuses to do so and insists on going back with Anuj.

Now, according to reports, Anupama will apologise to Aadhya and will ask Anuj to go back with Aadhya. Anuj agrees but on his way back continues giving a earful to Aadhya. He will go ahead to state that he regrets adopting Aadhya. This will break Aadhya's heart and she may decide going back to the orphanage.

While Rupali Ganguly essays the titular character of Anupamaa, Gaurav Khanna and Aurra Bhatnagar essay the characters of Anuj and Aadhya respectively.