Anupamaa Spoiler: Toshu Devises Evil Plan To Get Back At Anupama, Will She Manage To Save Her Restaurant? (Exclusive)

Helmed by Rupali Ganguly, Star Plus' show Anupamaa has been reigning supreme on the TRP charts ever since its inception. The show has been numero uno for years now and has gone ahead to be one of the most loved shows on the channel. In the current track of the show, Anupama has won the International chef competition and now co owns Spice and Chutney along with Yashdeep. However, things are all set to go haywire now after a cockroach has been found in the food of Spice and Chutney. This has affected the reputation of the restaurant.

Free Press Journal has now learnt of an exclusive scoop from the upcoming track of the show. Our sources close to the show inform us that in a bid to get back at Anupamaa, Toshu will be seen devising a plan. As a result of this plan, a woman will offer Anupamaa and Yashdeep to sell their restaurant which will break Anupama's morale. However, it will later be revealed that Toshu was behind this plan and he did so to get back at Anupamaa. Toshu had promised Anupama that he will one day even more successful than she is.

For the unversed, Gaurav Sharma was roped in to replace Ashish Mehrotra post the latter called it quits in order to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Gaurav was earlier a part of Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where he essayed the negative character of Yuvraj Chaudhary.