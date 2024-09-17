Madalsa Sharma Aka Kavya Announces Exit From Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa In Emotional Post: 'Hum Phir Milenge' (VIDEO)

Madalsa Sharma Aka Kavya Announces Exit From Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa In Emotional Post (VIDEO) | Photo Via Instagram

Madalsa Sharma, who wowed the audience with her portrayal of Kavya in the hit television serial Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead, has officially announced her departure from the show after four long years.

In an emotional post, Madalsa compilation video of her character Kavya from Anupamaa, with the caption, "Thank you aap sabka Kavya ko apnane ke liye aur itna saara pyaar dene ke liye. I’ve cherished every moment of Kavya’s journey, and I’m deeply grateful for all the love and support you all have given me."

"Kavya will always hold a special place in my heart, but everything that begins has to end one day and now it’s time to say goodbye to “Kavya” and explore new characters and stories," she added.

Check out the video:

Further, expressing gratitude, Sharma said, "I thank the entire team of Anupama for the beautiful memories that we shared and my special thanks to @rajan.shahi.543 sir for creating “Kavya” Hum phir milenge ek naye kirdaar ke sath!"

Before Madalsa, Sudhanshu Pandey who played the role of Vanraj show announced his quit from the show, leaving the fans in shock.

Earlier, Madalsa told the Times Of India that her character had not much spice or spark left. She mentioned that if Kavya had continued to play the intriguing grey character she played earlier, she would have continued to be a part of the show.

According to India Forums, Arhaan Khan, known for his stint as a contestant in Bigg Boss 13, is set to make a comeback to the television scene with a negative role in Anupamaa. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Anupamaa is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee.