Sudhanshu Pandey To Madalsa Sharma: Actors Who Quit Rupali Ganguly's Show Anupamaa

By: Shefali Fernandes | September 16, 2024
Sudhanshu Pandey, who played the role of Vanraj in Anupamaa, took fans by surprise when he announced his exit from the show after 4 years.
Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya (Vanraj's second wife) bid farewell to the show, stating that her character had no spice or spark left.
Aashish Mehrotra, popularly known as Toshu from Anupamaa, however, the reasons are not known. Later, he was seen in Rohit Shetty's reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.
Paras Kalnawat, who played Samar, stated that his character had not much to do, and he wanted to challenge himself with something new. " I decided to choose reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa over Anupamaa when a choice was given," he Hindustan Times.
After Paras Kalnawat's departure, Sagar Parekh took over the role of Samar in Anupamaa. However, he exited the show in 2023 as part of a storyline that depicted Samar's demise, which was reportedly linked to declining TRP ratings.
Muskan Bamne, who was seen as Pakhi, quit Anupamaa after 3 years, quit the show after three years. She explained that she decided to leave because the makers were introducing a storyline where her character would become a mother, a role she felt uncomfortable playing at such a young age.
Anupamaa's Rakhi Dave aka Tassnim Nerurkar, quit Anupamaa. She told ETimes, “Honestly, the track was such that I was not required. Even I was keen on knowing when I would return. I’ve been given a green signal by my team to take up if I want to take up something. I will only take up a project that I really like."
Alma Hussein, who played the role of Sara Kapadia in Anupamaa, left the show abruptly as there was an absence of a strong storyline for her character.
Anagha Bhosale, who portrayed Nandini, Samar's girlfriend in Anupamaa, left acting due to her religious beliefs. She explained that her decision was influenced by the industry's hypocrisy, which she no longer wanted to be a part of.
Aneri Vajani, who was cast as Malvika (aka Mukku), Anuj Kapadia's sister, exited Anupamaa due to a lack of scope for further development of her character.
Thanks For Reading!