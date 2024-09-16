Unseen Photos From Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's Wedding

By: Sachin T | September 16, 2024
Actress Aditi Rao Hydari and actor Siddharth finally found their happily ever after as they tied the knot in Telangana
The couple got married in a traditional South Indian ceremony at the 400-year-old Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Telangana
Aditi opted for a simple yet elegant golden Sabyasachi saree for her special day
She paired it with chunky gold jewellery from the shelves of Sabyasachi and looked breathtakiAg as she walked towards the love of her life
Siddharth wore a white kurta and dhoti by Sabyasachi and beamed with joy as he set his eyes on Aditi
The couple got married at the 400-year-old temple as per their family traditions, in order to respect their roots
Siddharth wrapped his wife Aditi in his arms as they posed by a serene lake adjoining the temple
They say 'Happy couple are the prettiest', and Aditi and Siddharth are proof of the same
Thanks For Reading!