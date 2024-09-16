Unseen Photos From Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's Wedding

By: Sachin T | September 16, 2024

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari and actor Siddharth finally found their happily ever after as they tied the knot in Telangana

The couple got married in a traditional South Indian ceremony at the 400-year-old Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Telangana

Aditi opted for a simple yet elegant golden Sabyasachi saree for her special day

She paired it with chunky gold jewellery from the shelves of Sabyasachi and looked breathtakiAg as she walked towards the love of her life

Siddharth wore a white kurta and dhoti by Sabyasachi and beamed with joy as he set his eyes on Aditi

The couple got married at the 400-year-old temple as per their family traditions, in order to respect their roots

Siddharth wrapped his wife Aditi in his arms as they posed by a serene lake adjoining the temple

They say 'Happy couple are the prettiest', and Aditi and Siddharth are proof of the same

Thanks For Reading!

In Pics: Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth's Complete Wedding Album
Find out More