In Pics: Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth's Complete Wedding Album

By: Sachin T | September 16, 2024
Actress Aditi Rao Hydari got married to longtime beau Siddharth in an intimate ceremony in Telangana
The couple tied the knot in a dreamy early morning ceremony at the 400-year-old Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Telangana
On Monday, they surprised their fans as they shared photos from the simple yet beautiful wedding
“You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars…To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…To Eternal Love, Light & Magic," they captioned their wedding photos
For those unversed, Aditi and Siddharth got married at the same temple where they earlier got engaged in March
Aditi looked breathtaking in a golden handloom saree, which she paired with traditional jewellery
Siddharth, on the other hand, kept it simple in a white kurta and pyjama, and glowed next to his now-wife
Both the bride and groom opted for regal Sabyasachi couture for their big day
The two beamed with joy as the guests showered them with flowers and love after they were declared man and wife
Aditi and Siddharth's wedding was equal parts of tradition and fun. The couple couldn't contain their joy on finally getting married
Aditi and Siddharth met and fell in love in 2021, and after three years of dating, they finally took the plunge for their happily ever after
