 What Is The Age Gap Between Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWhat Is The Age Gap Between Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth?

What Is The Age Gap Between Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth?

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been in a relationship since 2021, and they got engaged in March 2024

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 01:05 PM IST
article-image

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who have been in a relationship since 2021, got married recently at the 400-year-old Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Telangana. Their hush-hush wedding comes months after they surprised their fans with their engagement in March this year.

The newlyweds took to their Instagram to share the first photos from their wedding, and wrote, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars… To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity… to laughter, to never growing up… To Eternal Love, Light & Magic."

Read Also
In Pics: Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth's Complete Wedding Album
article-image

What is the age difference between Aditi and Siddharth?

Aditi and Siddharth first met while filming for the 2021 Telugu film Maha Samudram. Their dating life came into the spotlight in 2023, when they danced to Tum Tum from the Tamil film Enemy in a viral reel.

FPJ Shorts
Unseen Photos From Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's Wedding
Unseen Photos From Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's Wedding
ICICI Prudential Shares In Red After 'Buy' Rating With A Target Of ₹890
ICICI Prudential Shares In Red After 'Buy' Rating With A Target Of ₹890
UP: Man Beats Wife To Death In Amroha For Not Meeting Dowry Demands Of TVS Apache Bike & ₹3 Lakh Cash
UP: Man Beats Wife To Death In Amroha For Not Meeting Dowry Demands Of TVS Apache Bike & ₹3 Lakh Cash
MG Windsor EV: Key Features You Should Know Before Buying
MG Windsor EV: Key Features You Should Know Before Buying

Aditi was born on October 28, 1986, in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, and at present, she is 37 years old. Siddarth, on the other hand, was born on April 17, 1979, in Chennai. The couple has an age difference of 7 years.

Read Also
Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth Get Married In Traditional South Indian Ceremony At Telangana Temple,...
article-image

Aditi and Siddharth's past relationships

Previously, Aditi was married to Satyadeep Mishra, who is now married to fashion designer Masaba Gupta. This also marks Siddharth's second marriage, as he was earlier married to Meghna Narayan; the duo got divorced in 2007.

Read Also
Inside Soon-To-Be-Married Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's Exotic Vacation In Tuscany
article-image

On the work front, Aditi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix drama series Heeramandi, and she wowed the audience with her performance. Siddharth, on the other hand, starred Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan in the lead.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Unseen Photos From Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's Wedding

Unseen Photos From Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's Wedding

What Is The Age Gap Between Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth?

What Is The Age Gap Between Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth?

In Pics: Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth's Complete Wedding Album

In Pics: Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth's Complete Wedding Album

Stree 2 Choreographer Jani Master Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Woman Multiple Times, Booked

Stree 2 Choreographer Jani Master Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Woman Multiple Times, Booked

Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth Get Married In Traditional South Indian Ceremony At Telangana Temple,...

Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth Get Married In Traditional South Indian Ceremony At Telangana Temple,...