What Is The Age Gap Between Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth?

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who have been in a relationship since 2021, got married recently at the 400-year-old Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Telangana. Their hush-hush wedding comes months after they surprised their fans with their engagement in March this year.

The newlyweds took to their Instagram to share the first photos from their wedding, and wrote, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars… To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity… to laughter, to never growing up… To Eternal Love, Light & Magic."

What is the age difference between Aditi and Siddharth?

Aditi and Siddharth first met while filming for the 2021 Telugu film Maha Samudram. Their dating life came into the spotlight in 2023, when they danced to Tum Tum from the Tamil film Enemy in a viral reel.

Aditi was born on October 28, 1986, in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, and at present, she is 37 years old. Siddarth, on the other hand, was born on April 17, 1979, in Chennai. The couple has an age difference of 7 years.

Aditi and Siddharth's past relationships

Previously, Aditi was married to Satyadeep Mishra, who is now married to fashion designer Masaba Gupta. This also marks Siddharth's second marriage, as he was earlier married to Meghna Narayan; the duo got divorced in 2007.

On the work front, Aditi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix drama series Heeramandi, and she wowed the audience with her performance. Siddharth, on the other hand, starred Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan in the lead.