Inside Soon-To-Be-Married Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's Exotic Vacation In Tuscany

By: Manisha Karki | June 01, 2024

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari made headlines after she recently shared pictures on social media with her fiance Siddharth from their exotic vacation in Tuscany, Italy.

Photo courtesy: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Aditi shared some pictures with Siddharth in which the two were seen hugging each other

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Aditi wrote, "Grateful and #underthetuscansun."

As soon as the duo dropped the pictures, fans showed love in the comments for the soon-to-be-married couple.

Aditi and Siddharth surely gave us a couple goals amid the scenic beauty of Tuscany, Italy

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth fell in love on the sets of Maha Samundram in 2021

Aditi looked stunning flaunting her ring at the forest backdrop in Tuscany, Italy

