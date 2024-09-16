Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth Get Married In Traditional South Indian Ceremony At Telangana Temple, Share FIRST Photos

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are officially married! The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at the historic 400-year-old Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Srirangapuram, Wanaparthy District, Telangana—a location significant to Aditi's family.

Sharing the first official photos from the wedding, the newlyweds wrote, ""You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars…” To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu."

Check out the first wedding photos:

Several celebrities sent love to the couple in the comments section. Aditi's Heeramandi co-star Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Congratulationsssss babiessss." Athiya Shetty commented, "Congratulations."

Ananya Panday added, "So beautiful! Congratulations." Aditi's Hey! Sinamika co-star Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "Congratulations HRH and Sid !!! Gorgeous couple gorgeous pictures ! Love always." Apart from them, Dia Mirza, Zaheer Iqbal, Bhumi Pednekar, Hansika Motwani, among others congratulated the duo.

Aditi and Siddharth announced their engagement in March through an Instagram post. Aditi captioned it, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D." Siddharth wrote, "She Said Yes."

Siddharth earlier revealed that he proposed to Aditi at a school which was founded by her grandmother. Aditi told Vogue India, "He got down on his knee and I asked him, ‘Now what have you lost? Whose shoelaces are open?’ He kept saying, ‘Addu, listen to me’. And then he proposed. He said he wanted to bring me to my favourite childhood place, one with my grandmother’s blessings.”

Aditi and Siddharth reportedly started dating during the filming of their 2021 film, Maha Samudram. However, the duo kept their relationship private.

Aditi was previously married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, who is now married to fashion designer Masaba Gupta. Siddharth, on the other hand, was also married to Meghna in November 2003; they divorced in January 2007.